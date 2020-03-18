Camila Cabello Reveals Struggle With ‘Severe Anxiety’

Camila Cabello opened up about her struggle with anxiety.

The singer shared a candid post about her mental health on Instagram Tuesday (March 17), revealing that the state of her mental health has changed over the last few months.

"I didn’t share this with you guys at the time because honestly, I was just trying to be okay, but I was experiencing severe anxiety," she revealed, adding that meditation had been helping her anxiety.

"It was practicing every single day multiple times a day that has been healing me, and, more than just helping me manage strong emotions like anxiety and stress, it’s making me a better human," she continued. "Not only does it help in times like this with stress and anxiety, meditation is the practice of strengthening habits like empathy, love, and compassion- making you feel more connected to not only everybody around you, but living beings in general like animals, plants, and the earth, which is a living being, itself."

Cabello reminded her followers that young people need to show empathy and "practice compassion to help others that could be suffering." She continued, "We are in this together, let’s not be indifferent to others [at] risk," seemingly referencing the coronavirus. "It’s our responsibility to do whatever it takes to keep everyone safe. Empathy to others’ reality and solidarity could make the difference in hard moments like this."

She also asked her followers to take ten minutes out of their days to try meditation. She concluded her post by reminding everyone to stay safe.

See her post, below.