She's already conquered the charts, but now Camila Cabello is ready to make a name for herself in the celebrity cosmetics game.

The "Havana" singer is set to release her debut makeup collection with L'Oreal Paris — the brand for which she's served as an ambassador since 2017 — this month, and we officially want one of everything, please.

Cabello's "Havana" collaboration will launch on Ulta.com on July 15, before expanding to drugstores and other retail locations in the U.S. in August. The 14-item, limited edition collection will feature a liquid brow product, eye liner, lip gloss, four eye shadow shades and bronzer, among other cosmetics.

"Camila worked closely alongside the brand to curate the 14-piece, limited-edition collection — from the selection of the natural-looking shades and vibrant packaging design to the fragrance of the lip glosses. The collection is influenced by Camila’s fierce determination and her signature passion and embodies her everyday approach to makeup — effortless and glowing — with a playful mix of wearable colors," L'Oreal Paris stated in a press release on Monday (July 9).

See a photo of some products from Camila Cabello's "Havana" makeup collection for L'Oreal Paris, below:

L'oreal Paris L'oreal Paris loading...