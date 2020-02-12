Camila Cabello Goes Vintage Glam in ‘My Oh My’ Video: Watch

Camila Cabello debuted her vintage "My Oh My" music video featuring DaBaby.

In the video, the 22-year-old portrays a struggling actress who meets with an up and coming film mogul played by DaBaby. The singer sported a new retro-inspired hairdo paired with elegant costumes.

The video begins with a blonde Cabello acting in a scene playing the role of a damsel in distress. She then grabs the weapon and tries to become the hero when the director yells cut. Frustrated, Cabello tears apart her movie poster that reads "helpless victim" and instead signs with DaBaby who lets her be the hero in her own film.

Watch the music video, below.

"My Oh My" comes off of Cabello's sophomore album Romance. Cabello will kick off her first-ever headlining arena tour, The Romance Tour, in July 2020. Tickets and more information are available here.