Camila Cabello Posts ‘First Internet Nude’ on Her 23rd Birthday

Camila Cabello celebrated her birthday by jokingly posting her first-ever "internet nude."

The "Senorita" hitmaker took to Instagram on March 2 to share a throwback image of herself in her birthday suit... but it's not in the way you might think. Cabello posted a baby photo wearing nothing but a blue blanket.

"I'm 23 in a few hours so I’m posting my first internet nude," she captioned the shot.

It's unclear what the singer has planned for her special day — or whether her boyfriend Shawn Mendes will be with her — but it's likely she'll be spending it on the set of her upcoming film, Cinderella, in which she'll play the classic Disney character. Cabello recently gave Vogue a full tour of her countryside home in England — where she's staying while she works on the movie — during their latest "73 Questions" segment.

"Cinderella inspires me," she said. "I love living in her magical world, where she believes in dreams and she believes in love and she believes in everything good because I want to be like that. I want to be that as much as I can."

The Cinderella remake also stars James Corden, Billy Porter, Missy Elliot and John Mulaney.