Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Camila's new hair, Kim K's Paris breakdown and more, below.

Camila Cabello Is Feeling Lighter With a Fresh New Cut



On Thursday (October 22), the 23-year-old "Havana" singer-songwriter debuted her new short hairstyle after having long locks her entire life. The post has 3 million likes already. Check it out, below:

Women Not Getting Mammograms Because of COVID-19

The number of women getting mammograms is reportedly significantly lower than in previous years. Women are apparently afraid to get medical procedures done during a pandemic. Some clinics have even reported seeing a 95 percent decline in mammography. The American Breast Cancer Society (ASC) says that women with breast cancer have no symptoms, which is why mammograms and early detection are so important. The National Cancer Institute has projected that "an additional 10,000 people in the U.S. will die from breast and colon cancer due to COVID-19 over the next decade due to delays in screening and in treatment." (via WPST)

Scorpio Season Is Here



Get ready for some serious fire in your life! Scorpio season is from October 23 to November 21, and during this particular Scorpio season, you'll likely find yourself doing whatever you can to feel alive. You'll want to get deep with people, not just in friendships but in romantic relationships, too. (via Women's Health Mag)

Kim Kardashian Tears Up While Recounting Paris Robbery

The 39-year-old reality star got emotional while speaking about her harrowing 2016 Paris robbery during her interview with David Letterman for the new season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Kardashian recalled having to mentally prepare herself for the possibility of being raped when one of the robbers grabbed her while she was only wearing a bathrobe. She said that despite the terrible event that occurred that night, she is doing okay and is taking extra precautions to ensure her safety—not only for herself but for her children. (via Fox News)

Couple Names Child After Swiss Internet Provider

Swiss parents recently welcomed a bundle of joy—and saved a bundle on their internet bill in the process by naming the baby girl after their WiFi company, Twifi. The company has been running a promotion that promises customers free WiFi for 18 years if you name your child either Twifia or Twifius. The offer was too sweet to pass up, so the parents gave their newborn daughter the name Twifia as a middle name. The couple plan to save up the money they would have paid for those internet bills and instead put the money into a savings account for their child. (via People)