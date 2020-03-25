Camila Cabello’s Tour Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘I’m Truly Heartbroken’

Camila Cabello's Romance Tour has officially been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The "My Oh My" singer is the latest artist to suspend their 2020 world turn amid the COVID-19 crisis that is currently affecting nearly 200 countries. (BTS will most likely also have to make schedule changes, Lady Gaga has delayed the release of her new album Chromatica and so many other events have been cancelled or postponed.)

The former Fifth Harmony band member shared the news in a statement via Instagram Tuesday (March 24), writing, "With all the news constantly coming out and so much that is really unknown, we're also taking extreme precautions to protect ourselves, our team, our dancers, our band, our crew and ultimately you guys."

"I'm truly heartbroken to say that we've decided we need to postpone the tour," Cabello continued. "We can't start rehearsals without putting people at risk and with so much up in the air with no real and definitive end in sight, I feel this is the responsible thing to do."

Though she can't provide any details about rescheduling due to all the uncertainty, she said she'll update fans as soon as she has more information. “I’m so, so sorry, you guys. I’m so sad at the thought of disappointing you," she wrote. "I promise I'll see you and cuddle your faces off when it's safe and this all passes."

"When the danger passes, all this love that we are putting into the world will heal us," the pop star concluded her message.

You can read her full statement, below:

Cabello's Romance Tour was scheduled to kick off May 26 in Norway.