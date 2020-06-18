Cardi B Screams and Rants While Getting Her Chest Pierced in Hilarious Video: Watch

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Cardi B's new piercing, Lil Nas X coming out as a Nicki Minaj fan and more, below!

Watch Cardi B Get Her Chest Pierced

On Instagram, Cardi B posted a hilarious video of her getting her chest pierced. Watch below, if you dare!



Lil Nas X Has a Secret Nicki Minaj Fan Page

Lil Nas X, a self-admitted big fan of Nicki Minaj, has revealed he once ran a fan page for the rapper. He explained he didn't make his love for Nicki known as, at the time, he didn't want people to make assumptions that he was gay. (He has since come out publicly.) After revealing he has been a longtime Barb, Minaj commended Nas X for his confidence. (via Vulture)

1 in 5 People Lie About Working Out

Quarantine workouts have been a common theme throughout the pandemic. However, about 19% of people lie about working out. 35% say they lie because they want to impress someone, while 31% claim that they are embarrassed to say what they are really doing. Some excuses people give is that they are too tired, working too hard, eating too much or feeling dehydrated. (via Study Finds)

Serena Williams Will Play in the U.S. Open 2020

Serena Williams will compete in the U.S. Open this year! In August, the tennis championship will move forward with major safety regulations. While Williams is sad that fans won't be able to attend, she says she is excited to return to the game.

7-Eleven Cancels Free Slurpee Day, Donates 1 Million Meals

Instead of celebrating 7/11 Day, the chain will be donating $1 million in meals to Feeding America. However, 7-Eleven fans will still able to get a free medium Slurpee throughout the month of July through the 7Rewards app. (via ABC7)

Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Max Ehrich Go On Romantic Getaway

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich went all out for their latest social distancing date. The couple went to the famous “invisible house” in Joshua Tree, California for a romantic weekend getaway. The house features a glass exterior that showcases the beautiful nature around it. (via TMZ)

Documentary Highlighting Larry Nassar Story Coming To Netflix

A new documentary coming to Netflix will showcase the women who stood up for themselves after being sexually abused by Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Watch the trailer, below:



Twitter Adds New Voice Feature

Twitter is introducing a new feature that will allow people to send audio tweets. These new voice tweets can be up to 140 seconds long and users will be able to create a thread of their voice. Twitter hopes this new feature will create a more personable experience for its users. (via CNN)