Cardi B Responds to Claim That She’s in a Mentally Abusive Relationship With Offset

Cardi B responded to claims that she is in a mentally abusive relationship with her husband Offset.

The "WAP" rapper responded to criticism of her decision to get back together with Offset after she filed for divorce due to their marital troubles and infidelity on his part.

Cardi sent out a series of tweets and videos on Friday (October 16). In one video, she addressed fans' concerns. "Twitter users be like, 'Cardi, you're in a mentally abusive relationship. Oh my gosh. We gotta save you,'" she began. "And I be, 'All right, but can I f--k him today? Because I need to have sex.' And n---as in my DMs talking about, 'What up big head?' I don't like that. I'm 28 years old, and my head's not big. Actually, it is, but not with a lace front. The f--k?"

One fan suggested that she deserved better than him. "I deserve [whatever] I want to have," she replied.

Cardi added that she is the same person before fame. "Imma make this very clear," she tweeted. "Before I was a celeb I was crazy a-s Cardi B. Same b---h ya saw on TV and on IG talkin s--t and doing crazy s--t. I'm still that a lil bit more calm now but still the same. I don't know why ya expect something different now. This ain't Disney."

Cardi made a second video where she fake apologized to her fans for getting back together with Offset. "Imma just give ya a apology because ya want me to apologize for living MY LIFE the way that ya live YOURS," she wrote alongside the sarcastic video clip. "I'm sorry. I'm not perfect I don't want to be neither."

Watch the videos, below.