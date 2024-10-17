Driver Attempts the Carpool Lane With a Skeleton; Did He Make It?

People will try anything to skirt the system. Throughout the years, we've heard hilarious stories of drivers with blow-up dolls, dummies, cardboard figures, and even dogs riding in the passenger seat of a car, seatbelt and all.

The goal is to save time by using the carpool lanes or high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes, which require at least two people.

In most major cities, carpool or HOV lanes are generally available during morning and evening commutes between 6-10 AM and 3-7 PM. The goal is to alleviate traffic congestion by reducing the number of cars on freeways while rewarding drivers and passengers commuting together with an easier trip.

This latest attempt in San Jose, California is quite creative since it's Halloween. The driver had a plastic skeleton with a ghost mask buckled up in his passenger seat. I'm guessing that law enforcement officials have seen enough creativity in their lifetime since he was pulled over.

Did he get a warning or a ticket?

While #spookyseason is upon us, it’s important to remember that decorations being transported in the passenger seat do not qualify to meet carpool requirements.

According to The Guardian, a stunt like this costs the driver a minimum of $490. If this isn't the driver's first attempt or there are other infractions on his record, the ticket price increases.

In Northern California alone, some 50,000 passengers annually are cited for attempting to use the carpool lanes illegally.

