Massive Cashew Recall Due to Mislabeling Cans is a Dangerous Allergy Issue

Don't eat these cashews because allergies are at play here. Chances are you know what you're allergic to but here's a heads up with this latest recall by the Federal Drug Administration.

According to CBS News, this cashew recall affects Walmart shoppers in 30 states. However, if you shop online then it doesn't matter where you live if you bought this particular brand of cashews.

The recall is strictly about allergies to coconut or milk because the wrong flavor of cashews has been found in the wrong cans.

Walmart Posts Strong First Quarter Earnings Getty Images loading...

An investigation according to the Mass Live website came into play after a customer found that the honey cashew labels were on cans of coconut cashews. The cashews are packaged in an 8.25-ounce plastic can with a blue wrap-around label with the UPC 078742133348.

The John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc. company that makes Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews was distributed through Walmart in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, and West Virginia with use-by date of July 8, 2025.

An investigation identified that a limited number of incorrect honey-roasted cashew labels were applied to the plastic cans of coconut cashews during the manufacturing process. So far no adverse reactions have been reported.

The FDA says you can throw these cashews away or return them to Walmart for a full refund whether it's allergy-related or just having the wrong cashew flavor because of the mislabeling.

