8 Dishes You Shouldn’t Really Order at Chinese Restaurants

Just like grabbing a pizza or Mexican food, ordering out Chinese is practically an American pastime.

In all honestly, most of us know that many dishes served in the United States from other countries are Americanized versions when we order them from our go-to spot down the street. Most Chinese haven't even heard of some of these dishes until they're in the United States.

So here's the deal. We love our Americanized Chinese food and always will, however, If you want to truly try to eat as authentic as possible and don't happen to be in a city or near a restaurant where authentic Chinese reigns then here are some tips.

Let's start with Crab Rangoon which has absolutely nothing to do with Chinese food. It's not even an Americanized version of anything Chinese. That's too funny when you think about it. These deep-fried pouches of cream cheese and fake crab meat are fake Chinese food themselves according to HuffPo.

Order Xiao Long Bao instead which are dumplings according to Business Insider.

Egg Rolls are not Chinese either rather taking America's love of thick, heavy deep fried foods to a Chinese level.

What is legit is the Spring Roll so order that instead if you want to eat more genuine Chinese according to MSN. Or order Cong You Bing which is scallian pancakes according to Business Insider.

General Tso's or any of those syrupy sauced chicken or pork dishes are completely American.

Instead, order Peking Duck if you want to eat as authentic as possible versus General Tso's and still get that crispy, sweet taste.

When it comes to Sesame Chicken or Orange Chicken try La Zi Ji instead according to Business Insider which is an incredible chicken dish with a fresh, crispy, sometimes zesty flavor.

Oh, our love for Lo Mein (or Chow Mein) which is very much our American thick wheat flour noodles versus the traditional Zha Jiang Main dish if you want the more genuine thing.

Shrimp Dumpling Soup is the real thing, not Wonton Soup according to Business Insider.

Finally, here's an extra dish to mention. Egg Foo Young was created in the United States as a thrifty way to use up scraps according to HuffPo without a Chinese counterpart at all.

PS: Fortune cookies aren't of Chinese origin either.

