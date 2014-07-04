United States citizens everywhere are celebrating Independence Day today on July 4, and several celebrities took to their Twitter and Instagram accounts to send their wishes and show off their red, white and blue pride - including a few international stars.

Despite not being from the U.S.A., Harry Styles (England) and Ashton Irwin from 5 Seconds of Summer (Australia) tweeted their best wishes to their American fan base.

Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood shared a message of freedom and safety while Kourtney Kardashian posted a picture from the Hamptons. Christina Perri showed off her red, white and blue fashion pride while Mark Hoppus of blink-182 wouldn't let a little rain get in the way of some BBQ.