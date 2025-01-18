Celebrities and TikTok Stars Post Their Final Goodbyes Before the Ban

Celebrities and influencers alike are posting their final videos before TikTok is seemingly banned in the United States.

At the time of this article's publication, the TikTok ban goes into effect on Jan. 19, however, those users who have already downloaded the app can keep it, just no online support will be given for those users. Users are taking the time to still create trends and post throwbacks of past trends, dances, recipes and more on the platform.

Charli D'Amelio, who got her start on the app and currently boasts over 156 million followers on the platform, posted a satirical video using the viral trend about revealing one final secret on the app.

"Since TikTok might get banned, there is one more secret I feel the need to share with you," she began. "... I still don't understand the hype either [to be honest]." She is now posting old videos she recorded from her drafts that were never shared before.

Pop superstar Kesha made the joke, "TikTok may be temporary but TiK ToK is forever," referencing her hit song of the same name.

Addison Rae shared a simple photo as a video with the message, "I don't know the words that will suffice. Transformative arc in the story of my life. Accept my endless gratitude..."

Joe Jonas opted to surprise fans by dressing in full drag while lip-syncing to a popular audio clip.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny has been captioning his final selfie vlog-style posts with "TikTok."

A fan of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's asked the songwriter, "Benny, please make some new songs for our queen [Gomez]." To which he responded with a clip of him opening his studio's door to see Gomez with headphones near a microphone, seemingly recording music. He captioned the video, "In case TikTok doesn't exist next week."

See more celebrities' final TikToks, below.