Celebrities Get Ready for the 2020 Oscars: See Their Photos!

The 2020 Oscars have arrived!

The stars are getting ready to hit the 92nd Academy Awards red carpet on Sunday (February 9) night. This weekend, all of the celebrities attended pre-parties sporting some of the highest fashion and are gearing up for the big event.

Actress Florence Pugh was photographed getting her hair done for her red carpet look. Chrissy Metz shared a clip from the makeover chair while Laura Dern shared an Instagram video of her receiving a face mask of sorts.

Both Natalie Portman and Mark Ruffalo reminisced on Oscars' past. Portman shared a photo of her Oscars win for her work on Black Swan while pregnant with her son. Ruffalo shared a photo from nine years ago with his wife, Sunrise, and expressed his excitement to present tonight.

Jerry from Netflix's Cheer shared his enthusiasm about hosting the red carpet for Ellen DeGeneres. Presenter Timothée Chalamet shared a photo from his hotel room floor.

YouTube personality and talk show host Lilly Singh shared her various looks from pre-Oscars events.

The Academy Awards air live from Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre at 8 PM ET on ABC.

See how all of the stars are preparing for the big night, below.