Trump and Biden’s First 2020 Presidential Debate: Celebrities React (UPDATING LIVE)

Celebrities voiced their opinions on the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

The first general election presidential debate took place Tuesday (September 29) at 9 P.M. ET, and aired live on various news channels along with online streaming services.

The actual event took place at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. There was a small live audience, and CNN estimated that the crowd included 60-70 people.

Chris Wallace of Fox News moderated the event and chose the topics. Topics include: "The Trump and Biden Records," "The Supreme Court," "Covid-19," "The Economy," "Race and Violence in our Cities" and "The Integrity of the Election," according to the outlet.

When one fan suggested that Scandal character, Olivia Pope, should moderate the debate, Kerry Washington replied, "There’s not enough wine in the whole wide world!!!!!!!!!"

Hocus Pocus star Bette Midler gave live updates during the event. She even shared a drinking game graphic she found online.

Meanwhile, Chance The Rapper shared his love of Biden's penchant for speaking directly into the camera.

"Trump kids looking like they’re at a murder mystery dinner," Amy Schumer tweeted.

Below, see what else the stars said about Trump and Biden's first debate.