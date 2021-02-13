Celebrities React to Donald Trump’s Second Impeachment Acquittal

Celebrities are reacting to the news of Donald Trump's second impeachment acquittal.

On Saturday (Feb. 13), Trump was acquitted by the Senate of his second impeachment. The final vote was 43 not guilty and 57 guilty. 67 guilty votes were needed to convict him.

On Jan. 13, the House of Representatives impeached Trump for the second time for enticing the deadly riot at the Capitol. He is now the first U.S. president in history to be impeached a second time.

"Feeling dumb - again - for hoping more of them would do the right thing," Jimmy Kimmel tweeted.

Padma Lakshmi added, "14th Amendment now."

Comedian and actress Wanda Sykes will not be playing Among Us with the Senate anytime soon. "Mitch McConnell is a snake. Don’t ever play Among Us with that sneaky muf--ka," she tweeted.

Full House star Jodie Sweetin wrote, "The sad part? People won’t get out in the streets at his acquittal. It’ll pass by the country, as 'Oh well, we tried' We watch our justifiable outrage escape accountability by a group of Senators who’d rather save themselves than their country. F--k that so-called 'patriotism.'

"It is a sad day in America when only 7 Republicans have the patriotism and integrity to convict a tyrant," Alyssa Milano wrote. "Since the Senate won’t do its job and convict the traitor Donald Trump, the courts will have to."

See these reactions and more, below.