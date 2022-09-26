Justin Bieber, Lizzo and More Celebrities React to Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement

Now that it's official Rihanna will headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, celebs are reacting with just as much excitement as fans!

Justin Bieber summed it up best by sharing Rih's initial announcement post on his Instagram Story, commenting, "The queen is back."

Halle Bailey reacted on Twitter with a plethora of pink heart emojis. "Rihanna for halftime?? Yasss," she wrote.

Halle's sister Chloe had a similar reaction on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Lizzo commented "screaming" under Rihanna's Instagram post, while former two-time halftime performer Bruno Mars reacted with a fire emoji.

"This is about to be a movie," Bebe Rexha added under Rih's post, while Christina Milian wrote, "Yessssssssssss!"

Lindsay Lohan chimed in with red hearts while Rih's fellow pop star Katy Perry wrote, "Hell yeah."

"I actually just got the news that Rihanna's going to do [the Halftime Show] and I'm a super fan of Rihanna. I can't wait to see what she's going to do," Dr. Dre said in a radio interview.

According to Newsweek, the 2023 show will be produced by Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

"Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment," Roc Nation said in a statement about the pop icon's upcoming performance.

Rihanna previously declined to do the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show due to her support for Colin Kaepernick, who famously knelt during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and racism in the U.S.

Rihanna's last album was released in 2016, while her last performance took place at her 5th Annual Diamond Ball in 2019.

The 2023 Super Bowl will take place on Feb.12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.