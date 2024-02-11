Celebrities and fans alike were obsessed with Usher's 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show!

The "OMG" singer hit the stage to thrill Super Bowl 58 viewers with some of his biggest hits along with his smooth moves and silky vocals.

Usher had plenty of material to choose from, considering he's nabbed nine Billboard No. 1 songs and 18 Top 5 hits throughout his career.

During his electrifying set at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Usher wowed the crowd with "Burn" and "U Got It Bad," Cirque du Soleil-esque dancers and even a section performed on roller skates. (He's certainly no stranger to entertaining Vegas crowds since his residency in Sin City spanned 100 shows from summer 2022 to winter 2023.)

The Grammy winner brought out Alicia Keys and H.E.R. to support his set for performances of "My Boo" and "Bad Girl."

Plus, he closed out his energetic performance with fan-favorite single "Yeah!" featuring special appearances by Ludacris and Lil Jon.

Celebrity fans of Usher, such as Keke Palmer and Big Sean, tuned in and praised the singer's performance on social media.

Meanwhile, some fans noticed that Keys started off the performance with some vocal mishaps.

Others were amazed by Usher's quick changes and skill on skates.

However, many fans were disappointed that despite appearing in the audience at the Super Bowl, Justin Bieber did not join Usher on stage.

Others marveled at how many hits Usher was able to squeeze into his set list.

See more reactions to Usher's 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, below:



