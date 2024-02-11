Usher delivered a showstopping performance during his 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Usher's Halftime Show set list was stacked with career-spanning hits.

Wearing all white, he kicked off his performance solo with his 2004 single "Caught Up," as a troupe of background dancers lit up the field.

Usher, of course, also made dancing a big part of his performance, paying homage to Michael Jackson at a number of points during his set.

Usher also came prepared with a slew of special guests including Alicia Keys, with whom he teamed up with on "If I Ain't Got You" and "My Boo."

He also performed "Bad Girl" alongside H.E.R. and "OMG" alongside will.i.am before closing out his electrifying performance with his 2004 hit "Yeah!" alongside Ludacris and Lil Jon.

The R&B star was tapped last year to headline the Halftime Show for Super Bowl 58 featuring the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers. He was officially announced as the Halftime Show performer back in September 2023.

"It's been a lot, like, to keep secrets from my own kids at home. A very, very close knit group of people knew and were really excited about the entire thing. Obviously a legacy. But more than anything the fact that this is the most grand stage to ever play on, man. Those 13 minutes mean everything. Been on my bucket list for a long time," Usher said of being invited to headline the iconic sporting event.

Last year, Rihanna performed at the iconic sporting event for Super Bowl 57.

After Rihanna showed Usher support on social media ahead of his Halftime gig, Usher thanked her and responded, "Real recognize real."

