Wondering who will headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show? We've got you covered!

On Sunday (Sept. 24), it was announced that R&B superstar Usher will headline the Halftime Show this upcoming February. The news was announced via The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1.

"It's been a lot, like, to keep secrets from my own kids at home. A very, very close knit group of people knew and were really excited about the entire thing. Obviously a legacy. But more than anything the fact that this is the most grand stage to ever play on, man. Those 13 minutes mean everything. Been on my bucket list for a long time," Usher gushed of being invited to headline the iconic sporting event.

When Is the 2024 Halftime Show?

The 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

Where Is the 2024 Halftime Show?

The 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev.

Why Is Usher Performing at the Super Bowl?

According to Usher, he was invited to perform at the Super Bowl by Jay-Z.

"He said, 'It’s time, it’s magic time. You know, it's time for you to have that moment.' I'm like, what are you talking about? He's like, 'the Super Bowl.' I'm like, 'Oh, you ready? Absolutely.' But no question ... this was destined to happen," Usher told Zane Lowe.

Will Usher Have Any Guests at the 2024 Halftime Show?



It's likely Usher will have a few special guests during his Halftime Show set.

"Well, one thing I can say is I've, you know, collaborated with a lot of incredible artists throughout the years. If anything, I like the socially engaged the world, you know what I'm saying? I like to hear who you think, you know, would would be a great guest, great guest to complement this," Usher told Zane Lowe.

Over the years, Usher has collaborated with numerous hit-makers including Alicia Keys, Justin Bieber, P. Diddy, Nicki Minaj and more.

What Songs Will Usher Perform During the Halftime Show?



Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show setlist has yet to be announced.

However, we can speculate that it will be a medley of his greatest hits, including songs such as "Yeah!," "My Boo" and "DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love."

Usher's new album, Coming Home, drops the same day as his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. The record will mark his first full-length album since 2016's Hard II Love.

Has Usher performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show before?



Usher has indeed previously graced the iconic NFL stage.

Back in 2011, he was a special guest during the Black Eyed Peas' headlining performance during Super Bowl XLV. He performed "OMG," his collaboration with will.i.am.

Watch Usher perform at the Super Bowl alongside Black Eyed Peas, below.