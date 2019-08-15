25 Celebrity Pairs Who Fans Were Convinced Dated

Dating isn’t easy business, but can you imagine what it’s like when you’re in the public eye? The paparazzi is constantly on your tail and breakups easily become a viral Twitter hashtag. But, let’s not get ahead of ourselves just yet.

Just like me and you, famous couples have to make it official and that always starts with relationship speculation. Whether they’re spotted canoodling over dinner or stealing a kiss at the airport, it seems pretty much near impossible to date in secret or just be friends when you’re in the limelight.

From Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper to Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, we’ve rounded up 25 celeb pairs that have made headlines for their are-they-or-aren’t-they? chemistry over the years. While some of these couples did eventually make it official and others quickly squashed relationship rumors, they’ve all faced the scrutiny of the public wondering what their relationship status actually is.