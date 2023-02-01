Celebrities Who Died in 2023: RIP to the Stars We Lost This Year
The celebrities who died in 2023 won't soon be forgotten.
A number of stars have passed away this year, including singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo and English rock icon Jeff Beck.
It's never easy to lose our beloved celebrities and public figures, many of whom have had an important impact on popular culture, as well as fans' individual lives.
Celebrities Who Died in 2023
Below, see which stars we've sadly had to say goodbye to in 2023.