Charlie Puth Thought He’d Be the One to Help Mac Miller ‘Get Clean’

Charlie Puth is opening up about the loss of Mac Miller, who he became "really good friends" with in the six months leading up to his death.

"We talked almost every day and I don't get a lot of friends who come into my life who I hit it off with so quickly," he told E!. "I always thought I'd be the one to help him get clean and to lead him onto the path of a good, clean, sober life."

Puth further explained that he and Miller met after both training with Harley Pasternak, but eventually, schedules got in the way. He said he felt he "didn't do enough" to spend time with the rapper after finishing his Voicenotes tour in July.

"I can’t keep losing friends like this...I wish I spent more time with you these past weeks...I’m so sorry... rip MAC...you wrote the soundtrack to my college years and I’m so happy I got to know you...this sucks this really really sucks," he tweeted on Friday (Sept. 8), after news of Miller's death broke. "This is not real, I’m waiting for you to call me and say it was just a joke."

"His body might have left this earth but his soul and spirit has gone into so many people and to me," Puth continued to E!, at one point choking up. "He was one of a kind, there was no one like Mac."