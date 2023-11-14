Chick-fil-A Worker Goes Viral ‘Freezing’ Outside After Refusing to Pay for Expensive Uniform Jacket

A Chick-fil-A worker is going viral after refusing to pay for an expensive work uniform jacket.

The young employee went viral on TikTok after filming himself "freezing" outside wearing a short-sleeved top while working a recent shift because he "reused to spend $60 for a uniform work jacket."

The worker claims the Chick-fil-A he works at "left [him] outside for [three] hours" with no jacket to keep warm.

Watch below:

In the comments section, viewers were astonished that Chick-fil-A would allegedly allow an employee to work outside in cold conditions without a jacket.

"They don’t give you guys jackets to borrow?" one person wrote.

"They don’t let you wear a different jacket?" another commented, to which the employee replied, "NO BRO."

"Companies who require you to be outside should provide you with a jacket," someone else chimed in.

"Bro, I'm mad for you! The uniform should be provided for free," another viewer wrote.

In another TikTok video, YourTango provided more insight into the wages of Chick-fil-A employees in the U.S.

According to YourTango, "Chick-fil-A's average worker pay $13.06 per hour, which means that a worker would have to work over four and a half hours to even be able to buy this jacket ... Based on cost-of-living data for every state in the USA, a full-time Chick-fil-A employee wouldn't even make the bare minimum to get by."

In the comments section, employees from other companies shared their own similar experiences.

"Tractor Supply is the same. I got in trouble because I was wearing a beanie that didn't say Tractor Supply," one user wrote.

"When I worked at Culver's as a teen, I asked for a jacket [because] I was running orders outside in [Wisconsin] winter and they flat-out denied the request," another shared.

"When I worked for Hilton we had to wear Hilton-branded only. $65 for a thin windbreaker that did nothing," someone else commented.

Chick-fil-A has not responded to the viral employee's claims as of publishing.