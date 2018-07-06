Chris Brown Arrested Moments After Florida Performance

Chris Brown was arrested late Thursday night (July 5) following a concert in Florida.

Mere seconds after exiting the stage at the Coral Sky Ampitheatre in West Palm Beach last night, the rapper was arrested by "several officers waiting in the wings," TMZ reports.

Law enforcement sources told the tabloid that Brown was taken into custody for "an outstanding warrant out of a nearby county," while WPTV reported that the warrant was for felony battery.

This marks Brown's third arrest over the past few years. The artist posted bond and has been released, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office told Entertainment Tonight.

In October 2015, the rapper was arrested for felony assault in Washington, D.C. In August 2016, Brown was arrested at his house after a woman called 911, claiming that he had threatened her with a gun.

In February 2009, Brown turned himself into and later plead guilty to one count of felony assault after assaulting his then-girlfriend, singer Rihanna, the night of the Grammy Awards.