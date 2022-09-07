Chris Pine’s Rep Denies Harry Styles Spit on Actor, Calls Rumor ‘Ridiculous’

A representative for Chris Pine has denied the rumor that Harry Styles spit on the actor at the Venice Film Festival this past weekend.

"This is a ridiculous story, a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation," the representative said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Just to be clear, Harry Styles did NOT spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist," the rep continued.

Mystery solved.

Earlier this week, footage of Styles seemingly spitting on Pine's lap while the pair took their seats for the screening of their film at the Venice Film Festival went wildly viral online, sparking debates across social media.

Fans immediately jumped to Styles' defense. Many attempted to prove his innocence by slowing down the video, revealing there was no saliva involved in the interaction.

One theory is that Pine remembered where his sunglasses were at the same moment Styles leaned over to take his seat, making it appear like he was reacting to Styles when really, he was just excited to locate his sunglasses.

Pine donned his sunglasses as the lights went down just prior to the movie's screening, prompting many to joke about the actor's energy during the festival.

"Somebody get Chris Pine outta there," one fan joked.

Spitgate is the latest in a string of viral moments from the Don't Worry Darling cast's time in Venice for the film's premiere.

Other controversies and rumors surrounding Don't Worry Darling remain up in the air, including those regarding Olivia Wilde navigating questions about the alleged drama between her, Shia LaBeouf and Florence Pugh; poor reviews of the film; rumors about the relationship between Wilde and Styles; and Pugh's late arrival to Venice, seemingly in order to avoid the cast's press conference.