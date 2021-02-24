Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Chrissy Teigen's bizarre Twitter request, Vanessa Bryant's beef with Meek Mill and more, below.

Chrissy Teigen Asks President Biden to Unfollow Her on Twitter



Chrissy Teigen was blocked on Twitter by former @POTUS Donald Trump in 2017, but when President Biden took over the Twitter handle in 2021, he followed the TV star and model. However, Teigen recently respectfully asked the president to unfollow her because she wants to be able to post whatever she wants — including swear words — and not be followed by a sitting president.

Shailene Woodley Confirms Engagement to Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley confirms that she is engaged to NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and has been for a while. She calls Rodgers "the nerd who wants to host 'Jeopardy!'" (via TMZ)

One-Third of People Admit Their Car Is Too Messy for Passengers

During a OnePoll survey of 2,000 people, it was revealed that 31 percent of drivers feel their cars are too messy to have passengers in, while and 10 percent of drivers can't even remember the last time they cleaned their car. (via Study Finds)

Vanessa Bryant Calls Meek Mill Kobe Bryant Lyric 'Disrespectful'

Meek Mill recently released a new song that contained the lyric "If I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it be another Kobe." Vanessa Bryant, the wife of legendary NBA star Kobe Bryant, was outraged by the tasteless lyric, and slammed Mill's "lack of respect and tact." (via TMZ)

Six-Legged Dog Beats the Odds

In Oklahoma City, a Border Aussie collie mix born with six legs and appropriately named Miracle was taken to a vet after being rejected by her mother. However, doctors are optimistic that she will live a pain-free, comfortable life. (via TMZ)

'Bachelor' Matt James Opens Up About Recent Franchise Racism Controversy

In a statement, Matt James, the current Bachelor, called the actions of Bachelor and Bachelorette host Chris Harrison and current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell "incredibly disappointing and devastating." (via TMZ)

Jeff Bezos Might Buy Washington NFL Team

Jeff Bezos, the former CEO of Amazon.com, is reportedly looking to take ownership of the NFL's Washington Football Team, which plays in Washington, D.C. (via Yahoo! Finance)

The Great Gatsby Is Getting an Animated Movie

F. Scott Fitzgerald's 1925 novel, The Great Gatsby, is getting its next film adaptation—this time, an animated version. The film will be directed by William Joyce and produced by DNEG Feature Animation. (via The Hollywood Reporter)