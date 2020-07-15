Chrissy Teigen Blasts Pedophile Conspiracy Theorists, Says She Has ‘Nothing To Do With’ Ghislaine Maxwell

Chrissy Teigen addressed the conspiracy theory that she is involved with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's alleged child sex trafficking crimes.

After conspiracy theorists online claimed that the 34-year-old model and TV host's name was listed on one of Epstein's flight logs, offering little evidence to substantiate the theory, Teigen responded in a series of tweets.

"When pedo Ghislaine sings like a canary (if she doesn’t die) and we have nothing to do [with] this, I know for a fact it won’t go away," she tweeted Tuesday (July 14). "They’ll just think of another excuse. It is extremely disheartening. I don’t know how to stop this. I don’t think anyone quite gets it."

Teigen revealed that she had to block over one million people in just one day. "I am still flooded with sick psychopaths," she added. "So please, spare me the 'just ignore them, they’re just trolls.'"

Teigen even went as far as to delete a reported 60,000 old tweets because of concerns regarding her family's safety. "Finding me talking about Toddlers and Tiaras in 2013 and thinking you’re some sort of f--king operative," she continued.

"Anyhow, I’ll do my best to stop entertaining them," she said. "They have definitely been living for this and have zeroed in on ONLY me. Thank [you] to EVERYONE for helping me, in and out of the [direct messages]. People I’ve never met have been so, so kind."

