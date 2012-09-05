Christina Aguilera Goes Casual on Lucky Cover

Christina Aguilera is always glammed up on 'The Voice.' Perennially red-lipped. Always long-lashed. Totally done up. She swaps out her glamazon look for a soft, sweet and sexy, not to mention casual, pose on the cover of the October issue of Lucky.

With a slick of pale pink gloss on her lips, non-dramtic black eyeliner and wavy but tame hair, Xtina looks even more beautiful when she tones it down. She's even passed up her designer duds for some light washed denim. She keeps things thoroughly Xtina thanks to statement rings. We can't expect a girl to give up all her comforts, can we?

In the feature, Xtina recalls how her look – who remembers those assless chaps? -- was influenced by those around her, namely her record label personnel.

"When you're young, it's so easy to get bulldozed," Xtina said. "There were these two ladies who worked at the record label who always wanted to come to fittings and dress me up like a Barbie doll. It was disgusting."

Xtina didn't shy away from discussing her back-to-back flops – her 2010 disaster of an album 'Bionic' or the film 'Burlesque.' Both failed to find audiences. Then she totally botched the lyrics and melody of the national anthem at the 2011 Super Bowl, which many considered a sacrilege.

But none of that nonsense got her down.

"Difficult moments in life can either get you down or they can inspire you," the 'Beautiful' singer mused. She teased about her upcoming album, saying, "If you love 'Fighter,' you're going to love my new album. As a 30-year-old woman, I’ve been uncovering my independence, and it's been really fun to explore in the new songs."

She also spoke about her love of fashion and being theatrical with attire, and of course, about those much-discussed assets, which often pop out of her clothes on 'The Voice.' She said, "Actually, the challenge I've always had is being too thin, so I love that now I have a booty, and obviously I love showing my cleavage."

Xtina suggests her fellow curvy gals do the same, saying, "Hey, if you can work it and you can own it, that confidence is going to shine through."

