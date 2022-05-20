Angry Protesters Crash ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn’s Book Signing

What should have been a happy event turned out to be a terrifying one for Christine Quinn.

It's no surprise that Selling Sunset is one of Netflix's most successful original series. It follows attractive and wealthy realtors as they sell luxury homes in Los Angeles.

The homes are expensive, the fashion is outrageous and there's plenty of drama.

Over the show's past five seasons, Quinn has made herself out to be the villain. From the start of Season 1, she's found herself at odds with her co-worker and the show's protagonist, Chrishell Stause, accusing her of being fake — which is obviously one of the worst things you can be called in the reality TV world.

Quinn loves to be the center of attention, and she makes sure of it with her wardrobe. Her outfits perfectly match her personality: over-the-top and expensive. But, she's recently come under fire for including fur in her attire.

The realtor-turned-reality star has been on tour promoting her new book How to Be a Boss B*tch and has already had two run-ins with anti-fur protestors, according to Page Six.

The first was at her NYC signing at The Strand bookstore, and the second was in New Jersey.

Per Page Six, the star's signing at Bookends in Ridgewood went awry when the same group of protestors surrounded her. At one point, Quinn ducked under a desk, seemingly because she thought she saw someone reaching for a weapon.

Watch the moment unfurl via Page Six, below:

could Christine Quinn sell this massive NJ waterfront mansion?

TAKE A TOUR OF RYAN SEACREST'S $85 MILLION BEVERLY HILLS MANSION