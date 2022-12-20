Woman Sparks Debate With ‘See-Through’ Christmas Party Dress

There's no shame in wearing a full sequin gown or embellished outfit to a company holiday party, but one woman's struggle to dazzle her coworkers has caused a heated fashion debate.

On Mumsnet, a woman shared a photo of a flowy cotton dress and asked if it would be appropriate for her to wear a slightly 'see-through' dress to her company's holiday party.

"I have a white/cream cotton maxi dress that I'm wondering if I could wear to my work Christmas party," the woman wrote in her post.

"It's a bit see-through, so I would wear a slip underneath," she explained.

"Could I make this more festive and suitable?" she asked, adding, "Normal attire would be glitzy sequined glam dresses."

The partygoer then shared a photo of the dress in question, explaining that it was a snap from the advertisement and not her in the image.

Her image revealed a model wearing a flowy maxi dress that featured a tiered skirt with spaghetti straps.

The model was photographed posing in a beachy scene, which may have swayed some reactions.

However, in the comments, many readers urge the woman not to wear the dress for her Christmas party, arguing that this was solely a summertime dress and inappropriate for a Christmas event.

"It feels like a summer dress to me, TBH. Not sure how you'd make it feel festive," one Mumsnet user wrote.

"Some wings and a halo made from a wire coat hanger and silver tinsel? Sorry - I'm being facetious," another taunted.

"I don't know where you're going and what's appropriate to the event. It does look summery, but you could possibly get away with a load of gold jewelry, biker boots, and a leather/faux leather jacket," someone else said.

The woman says she will consider Mumsnet's advice and suggestions but is heading "back to the drawing board."