Astonishingly the City in Each State With the Most Smokers Isn’t the Largest

Just purely by the numbers you would think that the cities with the most smokers would be the biggest cities, right? Surprisingly that's not the case at all. As a matter of fact, only three of the biggest cities have the most smokers in their state.

This fatal, cancer-causing habit continues to drop which is excellent news for everyone. I mean how gross is it to be near a smoker. Ewwwww.

According to the 24/7 Tempo website, just one in eight adults puff away on at least one cigarette each day however according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention smoking still leads as the leading, preventable cause of disease, disability, and death with nearly a half million deaths each year.

Not surprising, the south leads the way not only with the most smokers in each state, but cities as well.

What is a bit shocking is that the city with the most smokers in each state is one of the smaller cities in the entire state.

Here's that list for you according to 24/7 Tempo where the tiny states of New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont are the only states where the largest city also has the most smokers.

Dothan, Alabama

Anchorage, Alaska

Lake Havasu-Kingman, Arizona

Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Visalia, California

Pueblo, Colorado

New London, Connecticut

Dover, Delaware

Homosassa Springs, Florida

Albany, Georgia

Kahului, Hawaii

Pocatello, Idaho

Danville, Illinois

Terre Haute, Indiana

Sioux City, Iowa

Wichita, Kansas

Bowling Green, Kentucky

Houma, Louisiana

Bangor, Maine

Hagerstown, Maryland

Springfield, Massachusetts

Battle Creek, Michigan

Duluth, Minnesota

Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Joseph, Missouri

Great Falls, Montana

Grand Island, Nebraska

Carson City, Nevada

Manchester, New Hampshire

Vineland, New Jersey

Farmington, New Mexico

Elmira, New York

Hickory, North Carolina

Grand Forks, North Dakota

Mansfield, Ohio

Lawton, Oklahoma

Grants Pass, Oregon

Johnston, Pennsylvania

Providence, Rhode Island

Sumter, South Carolina

Rapid City, South Dakota

Morristown, Tennessee

Texarkana, Texas

Logan, Utah

Burlington, Vermont

Staunton, Virginia

Longview, Washington

Beckley, West Virginia

Beloit, Wisconsin

Casper, Wyoming

According to the Truth Initiative website, the reason smaller cities have more smokers is that nearly 75% of all smokers tend to live in lower-income areas. If you want to see more stats about each of these cities, then click here.

