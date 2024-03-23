Astonishingly the City in Each State With the Most Smokers Isn’t the Largest
Just purely by the numbers you would think that the cities with the most smokers would be the biggest cities, right? Surprisingly that's not the case at all. As a matter of fact, only three of the biggest cities have the most smokers in their state.
This fatal, cancer-causing habit continues to drop which is excellent news for everyone. I mean how gross is it to be near a smoker. Ewwwww.
According to the 24/7 Tempo website, just one in eight adults puff away on at least one cigarette each day however according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention smoking still leads as the leading, preventable cause of disease, disability, and death with nearly a half million deaths each year.
Not surprising, the south leads the way not only with the most smokers in each state, but cities as well.
What is a bit shocking is that the city with the most smokers in each state is one of the smaller cities in the entire state.
Here's that list for you according to 24/7 Tempo where the tiny states of New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont are the only states where the largest city also has the most smokers.
- Dothan, Alabama
- Anchorage, Alaska
- Lake Havasu-Kingman, Arizona
- Pine Bluff, Arkansas
- Visalia, California
- Pueblo, Colorado
- New London, Connecticut
- Dover, Delaware
- Homosassa Springs, Florida
- Albany, Georgia
- Kahului, Hawaii
- Pocatello, Idaho
- Danville, Illinois
- Terre Haute, Indiana
- Sioux City, Iowa
- Wichita, Kansas
- Bowling Green, Kentucky
- Houma, Louisiana
- Bangor, Maine
- Hagerstown, Maryland
- Springfield, Massachusetts
- Battle Creek, Michigan
- Duluth, Minnesota
- Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- Joseph, Missouri
- Great Falls, Montana
- Grand Island, Nebraska
- Carson City, Nevada
- Manchester, New Hampshire
- Vineland, New Jersey
- Farmington, New Mexico
- Elmira, New York
- Hickory, North Carolina
- Grand Forks, North Dakota
- Mansfield, Ohio
- Lawton, Oklahoma
- Grants Pass, Oregon
- Johnston, Pennsylvania
- Providence, Rhode Island
- Sumter, South Carolina
- Rapid City, South Dakota
- Morristown, Tennessee
- Texarkana, Texas
- Logan, Utah
- Burlington, Vermont
- Staunton, Virginia
- Longview, Washington
- Beckley, West Virginia
- Beloit, Wisconsin
- Casper, Wyoming
According to the Truth Initiative website, the reason smaller cities have more smokers is that nearly 75% of all smokers tend to live in lower-income areas. If you want to see more stats about each of these cities, then click here.
