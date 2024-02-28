Wow! 25 Percent of Residents in This State Smoke — Plus, Here’s Where Your State Stands
I find this a bit surprising but according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cigarette smoking is still the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States. 1 in every 5 deaths is because of it which is around 480,000 annually.
I rarely see anyone smoking where I live so it was a bit of a wow. According to the CDC, there are more than 28 million smokers in the country and half of them live with a smoking-related disease.
Hey, at least it's declined by more than 20% in the last 20 years so I guess those public service announcements, continued health warnings, and even cigarette tax increases have helped, not to mention the majority of us are like "ewwwwwww, gross."
As I mentioned I rarely see anyone smoking so I decided to research to see if it all depends on where we live especially since six of the seven states that grow the stinky stuff are all in the South. Pennsylvania also grows tobacco.
According to MSN here's the percentage of residents who smoke in each state and as expected, all but two Southern states have the most smokers and I'm including Texas as the South.
25%
West Virginia
22%
Kentucky
Arkansas
21%
Mississippi
Indiana
20%
Ohio
Tennessee
Oklahoma
Alabama
19%
Wyoming
Michigan
South Carolina
South Dakota
Louisiana
Missouri
18%
Maine
Alaska
North Dakota
Montana
17%
Kansas
North Carolina
New Mexico
Iowa
Pennsylvania
16%
Georgia
Wisconsin
Delaware
Florida
15%
New Hampshire
Nebraska
14%
Vermont
Minnesota
Idaho
Nevada
Rhode Island
Virginia
Arizona
Oregon
13%
Texas
Illinois
Connecticut
Colorado
12%
New York
Hawaii
Washington
11%
Massachusetts
Maryland
New Jersey
9%
California
8%
Utah
By the way, this breaks down to nearly 12% of adults in America smoke according to the CDC with 13% of those men and 10% being women which truly means barely anyone smokes anymore after all.
