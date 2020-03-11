Coachella 2020 Performers React to Festival Postponement

Artists are reacting to the news that Coachella has been postponed due to Coronavirus concerns.

The festival made the big announcement on Tuesday (March 10) while also revealing that their country music festival, Stagecoach, has also been rescheduled.

"At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns," Goldenvoice's statement read.

Now that the festival has been rescheduled from April to October, fans began to wonder which artists will still be performing at the festival.

Hatsune Miku, Madeon, Matoma, Jai Wolf, Slander, Warlord, Hayden James and Mele confirmed on Twitter that they will be performing at the new dates.

DJ Dom Dolla's manager broke the news that the festival was rescheduled to him with a bouquet of sunflowers and confirmed that he will still be performing at the rescheduled dates as well.

88 Rising confirmed that their artists Rich Brian, Joji and NIKI will still be performing.

Coachella will now take place October 9-11 and October 16-18.

See the reactions from affected performing artists, below.