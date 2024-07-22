The Hidden Meanings Behind Coins on Top of Headstones

Have you ever noticed the coins sitting on top of headstones in cemeteries? Whether the tombstone is that of someone who served in our military or not, there are hidden meanings behind various denominations.

This tradition of leaving coins started with military men and women tracing as far back as the Roman Empire, according to The Wounded Warrior Project website.

Back then soldiers would put a coin into the mouth of the fallen to ensure they could cross the River Styx into the afterlife.

Today, when you see headstones and gravesites of military men and women, the various coins and their denominations sitting on the tombstones are a symbol of respect for our fallen soldiers.

They let the deceased soldier’s family and friends know that someone was there to pay their respects.

This practice was popularized during the Vietnam War as a way to show respect without actually reaching out to the family. This is because it was such a controversial war.

According to The Wounded Warrior Project, the coins were a way of saying you appreciate the soldier's service while avoiding uncomfortable arguments over politics relating to the war.

Here's what each denomination means for military as well as civilians which adopted the beautiful sentiment for themselves.

Military Meanings

Penny

This means you visited the soldier to pay your respects.

Nickel

This means you trained at boot camp together.

Dime

This means you served with the soldier.

Quarter

This means you were with them when they passed away.

Now, here's what those coins mean if you're paying respect to a civilian according to the VC News website

Civilian Meanings

Penny

This means you're paying your respect.

Nickel

This means you guys went to school together whether it was elementary or college.

Dime

This means you worked together.

Quarter

This means you were with them when they passed away.

Another beautiful part of this ceremonial moment is that the coins are collected by the cemetery at the end of each month and used for cemetery maintenance, the cost of burial for soldiers, and the care for indigent soldiers.

