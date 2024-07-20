Myth or Fact: You Get Drunk Faster in High Altitudes

If you've never heard this before then let me introduce you to one of the hard and fast rules to know when you're traveling to high altitudes that's been circulating for decades.

I'm basically talking about mountain vacations at least a mile above sea level whether it's hitting the powdery snow of Colorado's world class slopes or enjoying a summer getaway in the mountains of California.

One glass of wine or bottle of beer actually equals two. Same goes for mixed drinks or anything with alcohol. I've been hearing this for years and years taking extra precaution (well, sometimes). I've also been passing this advice along.

However, does that glass of champagne or gin and tonic really hit us like we're drinking two at a time?

Christopher Moswitzer Christopher Moswitzer loading...

Yes and no according to the Science Focus website.

This is a very widely held urban myth. Numerous studies have shown that altitude has no effect on your blood alcohol concentration. Both high altitude and alcohol does impair your mental performance, but the two do not become especially potent when combined.

This urban legend materialized because of the lower levels of oxygen at higher elevations of at least 5,280 feet above sea level, or a mile high. Yes, it's just an urban legend according to the Snow Brains website yet, why do you feel drunk faster?

We are affected by alcohol during those mountain vacations and yes it's totally legit if you feel those mojitos hitting you more quickly than normal because that alcohol feeling is magnified.

Drinking at high altitudes exaggerates and enhances the dehydration many feel when increasing elevation. Combined with the fact that the decrease in available oxygen at altitude may lead to lightheadedness and dizziness, drinking alcohol at elevation or at sea level can affect one’s physical and cognitive well-being.

The "drink water between each alcoholic beverage" rule is important whether you're on the beaches of the Caribbean or the Rockies.

But it's especially true if you're living it up at higher elevations. This is because or the increased dehydration that happens naturally where water is your best friend whether you're drinking or not.

