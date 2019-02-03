These Celebrities Boycotted the Super Bowl to Show Support for Colin Kaepernick

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events in the U.S. However, in recent years, it's slowly been slipping in overall viewership.

Following the controversy surrounding Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the American national anthem, as well as his subsequent dismissal from the NFL, many stars including John Legend, Rihanna and Cardi B have shown their support for the now-free agent athlete.

On Super Bowl Sunday 2019 (Feb. 3), many celebrities hopped on social media not to show off their snack spreads or favorite team jerseys, but rather to post about passing on the Super Bowl altogether in a show of solidarity for the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

On Twitter, Ava DuVernay, who directed 2018's A Wrinkle in Time and 2014's Selma, led the pack and expressed her distaste for the NFL and their “racist treatment" of Kaepernick.

Soon other celebs, activists and organizations followed suit, tagging their posts with "#ImWithKap." Below, find out which celebrities won't be tuning in to the Super Bowl tonight.