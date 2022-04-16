Woman Running for Congress Creates OnlyFans Account to Get Back at Trolls

A congressional candidate created an OnlyFans account to silence trolls on social media.

Alexandra M. Hunt, a Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania’s third congressional district, clapped back at naysayers in a viral TikTok video.

Hunt is running on a progressive platform that promises equal opportunities and justice for everyone. She also hopes to end the stigma around sex work, especially since she worked as a stripper while in college — a fact that a troll brought up in her comments section.

When Hunt received a vile comment that read, “I look forward to you starting an OnlyFans after your election loss," she decided to put the shame around sex work to rest.

“Who says I have to lose an election to start an OnlyFans? There’s no shame in the OnlyFans game," she wrote alongside a link to her OnlyFans account, which costs $4.99 per month.

"I've been accused of setting women back decades by having an #OnlyFans," Hunt wrote on her OnlyFans account, adding, "Contrary to many of our elected officials, I'm now making honest money on #OnlyFans instead of investing in the fossil fuel industry that's leading to the destruction of our planet."

"While in college, I worked as a stripper to make ends meet," she later tweeted. "I have been shamed and been silenced about the struggles I have faced. Dividing and making us suffer in silence is how the powerful maintain the status quo. I am running so that no one feels shame or silenced again."

Hunt graduated from the University of Richmond with a degree in psychology in 2014. She completed her master’s degrees at Drexel and Temple University.

Pennsylvania’s third congressional district election will be held on May 17. Hunt is running against Democratic candidates Austin Rodill and Michael Cogbill.