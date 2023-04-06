Coolio's cause of death has been revealed six months after the rap icon's passing.

Family spokesperson Jarel "Jarez" Posey told TMZ that the 59-year-old died due to a fentanyl overdose.

The "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper also reportedly had acute traces of heroin and other drugs in his system.

Investigators also believe his "severe asthma" and long-term smoking might have contributed to the state of his death.

Posey told the outlet that Coolio's seven children — Brandi, Jackie, Melan, Christopher, Artis III, Darius and Artisha — plan to honor their father with jewelry. The children made special necklaces with the rapper's ashes inside.

READ MORE: 10 Artists You Didn’t Know Sang Your Favorite TV Show Theme Songs

Coolio died on Sept. 28, 2022, after he was found unconscious on the bathroom floor of a friend's house in Los Angeles.

"LAFD arrived four minutes after dispatch to find an approximately 60-year-old male unresponsive, and they performed resuscitation efforts for approximately 45 minutes, per protocol. With consultation through the Base Hospital Physician, the patient was declared dead just before 5PM PT. LAFD cleared the scene, which was left under LAPD supervision, awaiting the Coroner," LAFD told People in September.



Michelle Pfeiffer, who starred in Coolio's music video for "Gangsta's Paradise," was one of the first stars to mourn the rapper's death.

"Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio. A life cut entirely too short ... As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack ... which I think was the reason our film saw so much success," Pfeiffer wrote via Instagram alongside a clip of "Gangsta's Paradise."

"I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family," she added.