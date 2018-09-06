The Cranberries Singer Dolores O’Riordan Cause of Death Revealed

Legendary rock singer and frontwoman of The Cranberries Dolores O'Riordan, who was found dead in her hotel room in January, officially drowned in a bathtub after drinking heavily, according to The BBC. She was 46.

A coroner at the Westminster Coroner's Court called O'Riordan's death a "tragic accident," and said there were no signs of self-harm after an autopsy. O'Riordan had been at the Park Lane Hilton hotel gearing up for a 2018 tour.

According to the site, "five miniature bottles and a bottle of champagne, as well as containers of prescription drugs with a quantity of tablets in each container" were found in O'Riordan's room, but toxicology reports indicated that only "therapeutic" levels of medication were in the singer's blood. Still, her blood alcohol content was more than four times the legal driving limit.

Officer Natalie Smart, who first responded to the scene of O'Riordan's death, said "I saw Mrs O'Riordan submerged in the bath with her nose and mouth fully under the water."

O'Riordan went through "periods of abstention and periods of excessive drinking" and suffered from bipolar disorder, but responded well to treatment, the site says. More, a psychiatrist who met with the singer just days before her death said she had been in "good spirits."

The Cranberries' remaining members released a statement upon O'Riordan's death that noted: "Dolores will live on eternally in her music. To see how much of a positive impact she had on people's lives has been a source of great comfort to us."