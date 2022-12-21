A daughter's heartbreaking message on TikTok sparked an influx of customers to her mom's local business.

Earlier this month, @tacoboutjoys shared a clip inside their taco shop in Glenview, Illinois, where the owner's daughter showed an empty shop, and the woman patiently waiting for customers.

"It breaks my heart to see my mom watching the door every day, waiting for a customer to walk in," reads the viral TikTok's on-screen caption, which has been viewed over 43 million times.

"I wish I could give her customers for Christmas," the daughter continued.

Customers peppered the comment section with support.

"My heart breaks, I'm too far away to make a visit for those tacos," one person wrote, while another commented: "Bruh I wish I lived there. I bet those tacos are bomb af."

After the video went viral, the daughter posted an update letting TikTok know her mom's business was booming.

"Haven't had time to sit down and update, but let’s just say it was only my mom and I this morning and we ended with this crew," the caption the follow-up clip that show a total of nine workers handling the influx of customers.

The clip continued, "We’re amazed by the support and we’re still taking it all in."

In another video, the daughter introduced her mom, Joy, who opened the taco shop with her sister.

"This is my mom," the text began. "The whole family, and some friends came together today to help out and celebrate an amazing day. Nothing but happy tears and laughter all day."