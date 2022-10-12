Four daycare workers in Mississippi were fired after they were caught wearing frightening Halloween masks to scare the children previously in their care at Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center.

It may be "spooky season," but these employees definitely crossed the line.

Now, state legislatures are investigating footage of the incidents that went viral on social media.

In a trio of videos which surfaced online, workers at Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center can be seen wearing off-brand Scream masks and chasing children around the classroom.

"You best be good ... Clean up!" one employee can be heard shouting, as the children cry out in terror.

At one point in a video, another employee can be seen screaming into the faces of crying children as they gather around their table for lunch.

According to ABC News, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Mississippi State Department of Health are investigating the incident.

According to The Daily Mail, one of the childcare workers shared a video on Facebook to clarify she's "not a child abuser."

"It wasn't meant to harm anybody, and it wasn't ill-intentioned," she said, explaining she originally brought the mask to work to scare a co-worker before it was "used inappropriately."

According to the Monroe Journal, Sheila Sanders, owner of Lil Blessings Day Care and Learning Center, told the Northwest Mississippi Daily Journal she doesn't condone the behavior.

"I contacted my licensure, and she has gotten involved. The people that did those acts are no longer with us. They were fired. I wasn't here at the time and wasn't aware they were doing that. I don't condone that and never have. I just want to say it's been taken care of," Sanders told the news outlet.

Reportedly, the first mask incident was filmed in September and the acts continued through Oct. 5. Sanders alleges she was unaware of the behavior until she came across the footage on Oct. 6, after which she promptly dismissed the employees.