TikTok Star Dazharia Shaffer, a.k.a. Bxbygirlldee, Dead at 18

TikTok star Dazharia Shaffer has died at the age of 18.

The social media sensation, known by her social media handle Bxbygirlldee, passed away on Feb. 8. Her father confirmed the news via their GoFundMe page, while also expressing his grief after losing his child.

"On February 8th, my daughter Dazhariaa has left us early and have been call up to fly with the angels," Joseph Santiago, Dazharia's father, wrote. "She was my little best friend and I wasn't prepared in no way, to bury my child. She was so happy, and would be so excited to see me when I come home from being on the road [sic]. I only wish she would have spoken to me about her stress and the thoughts of suicide. We could work thru this."

The internet celebrity’s mother, Jennifer Shaffer, described her grief in a Facebook post.

"I'm so heartbroken. I really can't believe you're going," she wrote. "I wish I was waiting on you to say it was a prank but it's not. I wishing could have died instead of u ...rip my angel. Everyone talks about our bad times but never talk about the good times #babygirldee".

Dazharia had amassed over 1.6 million TikTok followers and more than 100,000 Instagram followers. Her YouTube channel has over 103,000 subscribers.

One day before her death, the Louisiana native posted a series of Instagram highlight videos that were grouped under the title “last post."

The Baton Rouge Police Department has yet to share details regarding Dazharia's cause of death. It appears that the family is taking the next steps of arranging a memorial service.