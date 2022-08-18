Earlier this year, Demi Lovato announced a funeral for their pop music career and teased a return to rock.

In an exclusive chat with PopCrush Nights hosts Lauryn Snapp and Donny Meacham, the "Skin of My Teeth" singer explains why she decided to return to her pop-rock and pop-punk roots.

It started when Demi went to see rock band Dead Sara live. She had an epiphany at the group's concert. "I saw some friends of mine perform at a show," Demi shares with PopCrush. "That's the kind of music I miss doing. I want to do that on stage."

Demi realized they wanted to make music that "was more authentic" to them.

"Performing felt stale to me because I wasn't performing the music I like — so I decided to change it," she says.

"Substance," the second single off Demi's upcoming album, Holy Fvck, is a testament to that journey; a rock anthem about searching for meaning in life.

When asked how they are able to find substance in people who may be guarded, she details that being able to break down people's walls is about building "trust" and ensuring that you're "not being totally closed off" to others.

Most of all, the Camp Rock alum stresses it's important to have "faith" and "hope" in order to "keep going" in life.

Watch Demi Lovato's "Substance" Music Video:

Lovato kicks off her tour of North and South America this month. The 32-date tour kicks off Aug. 13 in Springfield, Ill., at the Illinois State Fair and finishes in Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Nov. 6.

Dead Sara and Royal & The Serpent will be her opening act select dates.

Watch the Full Demi Lovato PopCrush Nights Interview Below:

HOLY FVCK Track List:

1. "Freak" (ft. Yungblud)

2. "Skin of My Teeth"

3. "Substance"

4. "Eat Me" (ft. Royal & The Serpent)

5. "HOLY FVCK"

6. "29"

7. "Happy Ending"

8. "Heaven"

9. "City of Angels"

10. "Bones"

11. "Wasted"

12. "Come Together"

13. "Dead Friends"

14. "Help Me" (ft. Dead Sara)

15. "Feed"

16. "4 Ever 4 Me"

Demi Lovato's new album HOLY FVCK is out Aug. 19.

