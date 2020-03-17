Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus Joke About Their Instant Connection: ‘Maybe We Were Just Gay’

Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus opened up about why they initially bonded as friends at the age of 14, joking that maybe they were "just gay as f--k."

The singers and former Disney stars virtually hung out amid the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday (March 17), both taking to Instagram Live together to discuss how they overcome dark times in life.

During their conversation, the two discussed everything from coping with negative thoughts to how they dealt with body image struggles. However, at one point, they even discussed their instant connection, with the "Slide Alway" hitmaker noting that it was probably because they were gay and didn't know it yet.

"We connected then because we just saw something in each other. Maybe it was spirituality or maybe it was just our hearts. I don't know but ummm..." Lovato says before Cyrus declares, "Or maybe we were just gay as f--k!"

The "I Love Me" singer then bursts out laughing and the two have a moment.

Elsewhere during their Instagram Live video, Cyrus praised her friendship with Lovato, telling viewers that in dark times like this pandemic it's really important to reach out to people who are "illuminating."

Over on Twitter, it's safe to say fans are loving the love between Lovato and Cyrus.