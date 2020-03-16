Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato Are Teaming Up For ‘Brightminded’

Former Disney Channel stars Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato are teaming up for an Instagram live stream.

The "Slide Away" singer revealed the big news on her Instagram Story on Monday (March 16). Cyrus is hosting a daily Instagram Live series where she and special guests discuss how to "bring light to a dark time."

"I am totally freaking out and I think my fans and followers will be doing the same, Brightminded Live With Miley just went to a whole new level," Cyrus told the camera.

"One of the most inspiring women that I have the honor of calling a friend for the last probably fifteen years has made herself available to be on my InstaLive show tomorrow at 11:30 AM PT which is going to be happening Monday through Friday," she announced.

"Y'all are literally going to freak out, Demi Lovato is going to be on my show tomorrow and we're going to be talking about ways she stays strong, optimistic and helpful exercises that she actively uses to be brightminded," she revealed. Lovato will be on Cyrus' Instagram Live on Tuesday (March 17) at 11:30 AM PT.

"I am so excited for tomorrow," Cyrus concluded before adding an Instagram filter that read, "name a better duo."

Cyrus and Lovato previously joined forces on the mega collaboration Disney's "Send It On" anthem in 2009 alongside Selena Gomez and the Jonas Brothers.

Watch the announcement, below.