Demi Lovato: Paramore’s Hayley Williams Would Be a ‘Dream Collaboration’

Demi Lovato has attained a fair amount of rock and metal credibility lately, having recently shared rehearsal footage with Nita Strauss, played a metal-as-hell guitar on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed that she attended a Dimmu Borgir concert in 2007.

Now, Demi just added another notch to their belt by confessing that Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams would be their “dream collaboration.”

In a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Lovato went into depth about her personal life and the release of her latest LP, HOLY FVCK. During their chat, as transcribed by Kerrang!, Lovato confessed that the pop-punk frontwoman played a large part in their artistic development.

In particular, they stated that she met Williams when they (Lovato) were about 15 years old.

"I had a lot of people pulling for me that I didn’t necessarily talk to. She seems like the type of person that would be pulling for me during those times. But yeah, I didn’t get to know her that well but ... she’s one of my biggest influences," Lovato shared.

"Vocally — oh, my God. I mean, she’s still my dream collaboration. It’s never happened, but she’s still my dream collaboration," she continued. "To be honest, I gave up on that dream collaboration. So, I didn’t say it for years, but that’s always been my dream collaboration.”

Lovato also cited Flyleaf, Kelly Clarkson and Ashlee Simpson as inspirations.

Would you be down for a Lovato/Williams team-up sometime in the future?

