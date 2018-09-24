Demi Lovato Looks Happy and Relaxed Out in Public for First Time Since Overdose, Rehab

Demi Lovato made a fleeting appearance in public on Sunday (September 23), emerging briefly from rehab nearly two months to the day following her frightening July 24 overdose.

TMZ obtained a photo of the "Sober" singer out and about early Sunday morning, where she was spotted "chatting up a lady with a cute pup, coffee in hand," somewhere nearby her new rehabilitation facility.

The tabloid reports that Lovato "looks like she's doing great" after transferring from an undisclosed East Coast rehab center. It's unclear when Lovato will be finished with her rehabilitation.

The artist's ex, actor Wilmer Valderrama, has apparently been visiting her at the facility. The two called it quits in 2016.

On July 24, the pop star suffered a near-fatal overdose at her Hollywood Hills home, now reportedly on the market for $9.4 million. It's believed that Lovato's overdose was the result of taking pills laced with fentanyl after a night spent partying for a friend's birthday out in West Hollywood.

After she fell unconscious, Narcan was used to revive Lovato on the scene. She was then taken to a hospital, where she spent more than a week recovering.