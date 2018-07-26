Lovato, who was six years sober before admitting in June to using again, is now said to be awake, stable and surrounded by family. Still, TMZ says certain friends and team members noticed she was in a "bad place" long before she landed in the hospital, and unsuccessfully urged her to consider a stay in a rehab facility.

"We're told the intervention attempt was not successful — Demi refused and continued to party, instead," TMZ reported. "Other sources tell us she tried to make it seem like everything was okay, but her struggle became obvious shortly before Tuesday's overdose."

TMZ added that the failed intervention may have been the catalyst to Lovato's fallout with her longtime manager Phil McIntyre. The two went their separate ways earlier this month.

Lovato's family issued a statement on July 24 that thanked fans for their prayers but requested that they refrain from speculating about her condition.

"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now," the statement read.