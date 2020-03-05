Demi Lovato admitted she "just wants to make out" with Rihanna.

The singer, who just announced she's dropping her new single "I Love Me" on Friday (March 5), stopped by The Ellen Show, where she discussed everything from her 2018 overdose to her girl crush on the "Work" hitmaker.

The 27-year-old praised Rihanna after host Ellen DeGeneres pointed out that she still "hasn’t" called Lovato since her last appearance on the talk show where she chose RiRi over and over again while playing "Who’d You Rather?"

"It’s OK. I don’t take offense, she is Rihanna," Lovato joked. "Look, I just want to make out, OK? I mean, we could do a song together, too. Maybe we would make out in the video? I don’t know."

As for Lovato's love life, she said she's stepping away from the dating scene for now.

"I was on dating apps for a while," she explained. "But, as I’ve spent some time with myself over the past couple of months, I’ve realized, like, I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I’m sad or lonely or whatever... I can’t let somebody come in and fix those issues for me."

Elsewhere in her Ellen interview, the pop star opened up about her relapse for the first time and shared candid details regarding what led to her near-fatal drug overdose in July 2018.

"I got sober at an age where I wasn't even legally allowed to drink," Lovato said. "So I got the help that I needed at the time and I took on the approach of a one size fits all solution, which is sobriety, just sobriety. My whole team took that approach and we did it and we ran with it for a long time."

"My bulimia got really bad and I asked for help and I didn't receive the help that I needed," she continued. "So I was stuck in this unhappy position. Here I am sober and I'm thinking to myself, 'I'm six years sober, but I'm miserable. I'm even more miserable than I was when I was drinking. Why am I sober?'"

For more from Demi Lovato's Ellen interview, watch the video below: